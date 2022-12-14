POCONO TWP., Pa. - Winter is here, and ski resorts in the area are ready to open.

Camelback Resort will open Friday, Dec. 16 for the ski season.

Opening day will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Black Bear 6, a high-speed six-person lift at the Pocono Township mountain. The ceremony is at 8 a.m., with trails open for the day at 9 a.m.

Bear Creek Mountain Resort opens Thursday, Dec. 22 to season pass holders and hotel guests, and Monday, Dec. 26 to day ticket buyers.

Blue Mountain Resort opened for ski season on Nov. 25.