TANNERSVILLE, Pa. - It may not be winter just yet or even December, but the snow is here! Ski resorts like Camelback Ski Resort in Tannersville, Monroe County are gearing up for the season.

Tuesday's weather coincided perfectly with snow making on the mountains. Ski resorts in the area, including Camelback, were pumping out the white stuff thanks to the winter-like conditions.

"Last night we were able to turn our snow guns on for the first time this season which is a huge day," Camelback Ski Resort's Marketing Director Molley Coneybeer said. "That means that the temperatures were right, humidity levels were right, and we were able to fire them up! And a little something extra special, we got our first natural snow of the season."

A storm system quickly moved up a majority of the state, dropping a coating to several inches from Berks and Lehigh Counties up past the Poconos. It may only be mid-November, but it's a sure sign winter is on its way.

"Everyone is so excited," Coneybeer said. "That's the ski community. That's the Pocono community. Everyone is ready to go. Ski season is coming soon!"

Coneybeer said this first snow is a start but not close to what they need to kick off ski season.

"Thursday night on, these guns will be on as long as weather permits," Coneybeer said. "We're ready to rock and roll."

Camelback hasn't announced a first day but if the weather cooperates, Coneybeer said it could be here soon.