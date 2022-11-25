It's officially ski season in the Lehigh Valley.

Blue Mountain Resort had its opening day on Friday, and plenty of people took advantage of it.

"I thought Pennsylvania would open a little bit later, probably in December. I'm really happy to be out this early in the season for sure," said snowboarder Blaze Bertone, who drove an hour and a half to be there for opening day.

Blue Mountain Marketing Director Ashley Seier said cold conditions last week allowed their staff to start blowing snow 24-7.

"It's a huge operation to get this place flipped for ski season. Our Mountain Ops team has been working around the clock," said Seier.

The result is 12 trails in total open right now, a record for the mountain this early in the year.

"We have over triple the amount of terrain that we typically have open for this time of year," said Seier.

People who have been waiting all year for an opportunity to get back on the slopes made sure to shred every one of those trails.

"I've hit everything there is to hit. Done the park, met some really cool people, and everyone's enjoying themselves," said snowboarder Bendan Laird.

The resort only plans to be open until Sunday, then they're going to close down for a few days to make some more snow, and they'll be open again next Friday. After that, it will stay open seven days a week until the end of the season.