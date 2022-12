SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing indecent assault charges over a pair of allegations in Schuylkill County.

Investigators say Larry Schew of Slatington molested and raped a young girl at her home in Schuylkill Haven in 2012, when she was six years old.

They say it happened again six years later with the same victim but at a different home, this time in Branch Township.