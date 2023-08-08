POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Around 50 small-business owners and leaders joined Congressman Dan Meuser on Tuesday to voice their concerns, joined by members of the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local politicians.

"Their sales might be up but they're working longer hours, the workforce shortages still exist, their profits are less, they're making less, inflation is hurting them," Meuser said.

Concerns ranged from inflation and government regulation to increased insurance costs and limited access to capital.

"If we want to have job development, career development, we need more entrepreneurs staying in our communities and my question is how do we get the funding to do that?" said Gary Seibert, CEO of the Small Business Resource Administration.

"The goal here is to help businesses that don't quality for commercial credit, to still be able to access a loan that they need," said Michael Kane, deputy district director for SBA Eastern Pennsylvania.

Kane says there are many resources available that businesses just don't know about.

"Our resource partners that we have, the small business development center network, SCORE, women's business center, and veterans business outreach centers. These organizations offer free one-on-one counseling to businesses," Kane said.

Kane said: "The other thing that folks don't really know of is the lender match program. So on SBA's website, SBA.GOV, there a section for lender match so business can input their information and then be linked up with participating organizations we work with."

"We need to be responsive, we need to have practical, sensible regulations," Meuser said. "Not just adding on because some bank in California or some business had a problem."