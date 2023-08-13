SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. — An unidentified couple in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, was arrested Friday for harassment and making terroristic threats during a domestic dispute, Pennsylvania state police said in a press release.

State police said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Valhalla View Drive North for a domestic situation involving a sledgehammer and firearm around 7:30 a.m. Friday. The situation involved a 39-year-old husband, 33-year-old wife and their 17-year-old son — who reported the incident.

Police said the dispute became physical due to a "decline of marital matters," as the wife allegedly informed her husband that she had also cheated on him after he previously cheated on her. This altercation took place in the house's upstairs master bedroom, police said.

According to police, the couple's son heard banging, went to investigate the noise and found his father hitting the bedroom floor with a sledgehammer while his mother stood close to the wall. The boy removed the sledgehammer from his father and took it out of the bedroom, police said.

At this point, police said the father proceeded to retrieve a hangun from his gun safe and point it at his wife and son. The father yelled, "get out!" during this interaction, according to police.

Upon police's arrival at the scene, the father was arrested and transported to Monroe County Correctional Facility. He faces charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assualt and harassment, police said.

The mother was cited for harassment for her role in the physical altercation, police said.