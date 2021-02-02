LANSFORD, Pa. - The clean-up has begun in Lansford, Carbon County. Snow blowers were at full blast, and others were moving the white stuff by shovel.
Finding a place to put the snow is a concern.
"There's no space between the cars and then there is no place to put the snow," said Lansford resident Ken Zhelesnik.
Workers with Carbon County Emergency Management say the storm could have been a lot worse if residents had lost power.
"I'd rather have this snow than the ice storm we had in 2005. That crippled us all for several weeks," said Mark Nalesnik, department coordinator with Carbon County Emergency Management.
As people continue to dig out, the one thing you do see is clear roads, and those watching the storm say everyone deserves a lot of credit for that.
"Everybody did a great job in heeding the advice by staying home, staying off the roads. Over the past two days, I've seen the roadways vacant," Nalesnik said.