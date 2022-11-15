JIM THORPE, Pa. - Mid-November 2022 marks the first signs of snow.

Chunky white flakes fell from the sky in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, and tourists and residents alike welcomed it.

"What could be better than snow and Jim Thorpe?," said resident Erin.

"It's beautiful. I just said this is what makes it worth living up here," said Gina, another resident.

The forecast is setting up exactly as the 69 News weather team predicted.

"Everyone's going to get some cold rain out of this from the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and especially north there will be some wet snow," said 69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon.

Skeldon was right on the money, calling for snow to start falling before 4 p.m. But how long will Tuesday night's winter weather system last?

"We're watching a very quick-moving storm. It's moving too fast, you know, to amount to anything major," Skeldon said.

The fast-moving system will change over to rain before it moves out of the area early Wednesday, but the below-average temperatures are not going with it.

"I think this cold is going to hold. It's going to be a pretty persistently cold pattern, right through Thanksgiving," Skeldon said.

Skeldon is calling on the cold snap to continue through at least the end of November. It's a skier's delight, but not everyone is rejoicing.

"No, we're not winter lovers. Like the snow, I could take it or leave it, but I'm enjoying it today," Gina said.