MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Yes, it's March. But after a slow start, it seems, winter may have missed the memo.

"I don't think anyone really knows the truth about when Spring is coming, but we're getting snow in March," Vincent Ferrante, who lives in Tobyhanna, said. "The weather's been wacky lately and it is what it is."

The roads got rougher as the night continued Thursday. Many shops in Downtown Mount Pocono closed early.

"She'll be my last client and then we'll be out of here," Dayana Abreau, said late afternoon, while cutting hair at Dominican Hair Salon, which she owns. "Hopefully we'll be safe out there."

One shop that stayed open for customers until 9 p.m. was Great Wall.

The owners' daughter, Nica Liu, told 69 News she wasn't worried about hitting the road late.

"Not really, because my parents are always careful drivers," she said. "We're trying to make a small business."

Nica and her sister were outside having fun, making mini snowmen. The snow was perfect for making snowballs.

"The little kid in you gets a little excited when you see the snow," Ferrante said.

Ferrante also said he was excited for the wintery weather.

"We'll take some runs down the mountain, get some snowboarding in," he said. And hopefully don't break nothing."

But as the roads continue to coat, PennDOT urges drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. And for those who must drive, it imposed temporary speed restrictions:

I-81 in Schuylkill County and I-380 in Monroe County are both at 45 miles per hour.

"It's not the best, the roads aren't the greatest," Ferrante said. "It's a little slippery out here."