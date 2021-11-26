Pennsylvania Department of Transportation PennDOT
69 News

Some snowy weather is causing issues in Monroe County Friday.

Snow squalls moved through Monroe County and some areas of the Poconos at various times throughout the day Friday, said PennDOT spokesperson Sean Brown.

PennDOT crews were out treating the roadways with materials all day Friday, Brown said.

There is a southbound closure on Interstate 380 in Monroe County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Brown said. All lanes were closed on I-380 southbound Friday night between the Tobyhanna and Pocono Pines/Mt. Pocono exits.

PennDOT is reminding all drivers to be careful if they must drive. Avoid travel if possible, but if you must go out, remember to slow down and drive cautiously, Brown said.

PennDOT said to be especially vigilant when driving in higher elevations where it is colder.

