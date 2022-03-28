POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- State police have responded to a major crash in Schuylkill County.
Officials said a call for the crash on I-81 near Minersville came in around 10:35 a.m.
They said more than 25 vehicles were involved in the crash and that there were active small fires at the scene. Multiple people were reported to be trapped inside vehicles.
Police said multiple accidents have happened around the county due to snow squalls moving through the area.
The Red Cross will be assisting those in need.
I-81 is closed from mile markers 112 and 119, officials said.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
