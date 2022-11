STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Like Frosty, there are some jolly happy souls around Stroudsburg this holiday season.

Snowmen are making the downtown their home.

It's the fifth year they've rolled into the borough ahead of Christmas.

There are 37 life-sized sculptures in all.

They were hand painted and decorated by local artists using creative themes and designs.

For anyone who wants to check out the snowmen, they'll be sticking around in Stroudsburg until Feb. 25.