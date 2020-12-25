This holiday season has been stressful for many, including a Monroe County man who lost a sentimental memento.
"This week alone has just been so stressful and something kind of small meant so much,” Tyler Faur said.
After Tyler’s car was totaled in a storm recently, he thought he cleared everything out before it was taken away to the junkyard. However, earlier this week he realized he left one very special item inside.
"I forgot the dog tags,” Tyler said.
Those dog tags honored his late grandfather, Bob, who passed away nearly four years ago. Tyler's grandmother, Terry, had them made for him to honor the two's special relationship.
"He was kind of everything to the kids and my grandson. He did everything with us from little on up. Vacations. Fishing contests, whatever. He was close to his pap,” Terry Knibbs said.
Terry watched her grandson's despair over the missing sentiments, which were likely sitting in a junkyard by that point. But where?
"I wasn't going to take 'we can't find it' for an answer,” Terry said.
So, Terry wrote a post on Facebook asking for help. And it took off.
"A simple post went so far and I never knew it would touch everybody like it did,” she said.
A phone call with a worker at a yard in Scranton led Terry to the car.
And as for the dog tags:
"She goes oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! They're hanging in the mirror. I can see them,” Terry said.
A Christmas miracle. And hours later: a reunion.
"Something so little meant so much and I thank everybody,” Tyler said.
"I feel in my heart my husband got us there. Because that's how special they are,” Terry added.
Tyler says he doesn’t plan to hang the dog tags on the rear view mirror of his new car.