BARRY TWP., Pa. - Schuylkill County zoners are considering a request for a solar farm on land in Barry Township.

The county's zoning hearing board will hear an appeal for solar panels to be installed at 1287 Deep Creek Road, not far from the Schuylkill County Airport, according to a notice of public hearing.

The property, with a single-family home on it, is within an A (Agricultural) Zoning District. The zoning officer denied the initial application, saying the farm would be a second principal use on the lot, which is not allowed in the A district.

The applicant is Barry Solar 1, LLC c/o New Leaf Energy, a Massachusetts-based solar company.

The zoning hearing board will hear the appeal during a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Schuylkill County Courthouse.