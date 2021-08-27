CRESSONA, Pa. - A company in Maryland has announced a power purchase agreement with a company with operations in Schuylkill County.
Competitive Power Ventures announced the PPA with Hydro, an international aluminum and energy company headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, according to Intrado GlobeNewswire.
Energy from CPV's Maple Hill solar facility will power Hydro's aluminum extrusion facility in Cressona. The company employs about 1,100 workers in Schuylkill County.
Maple Hill, in Portage Township, Pennsylvania, began construction earlier this year and will start providing power to the Hydro Cressona facility in summer of 2022. The 127 MWdc facility will consist of 237,000 solar panels that use bi-facial technology and a single-axis tracking system to maximize energy production.
"CPV is pleased to be partnering with an international leader in the aluminum and energy industries, and we look forward to bolstering their renewable energy pipeline," said CPV Executive Vice President Sean Finnerty. "Leveraging Maple Hill — built on a former coal mine — to power a world-leading extrusion facility is a fantastic example of how clean energy can dovetail with responsible economic growth and development."
The company recently announced plans to invest $48.3 million in Cressona to support the growing transportation, distribution, and industrial market segments in North America, according to Intrado GlobeNewswire.
"Utilizing a renewable energy provider like CPV in the production of our aluminum products is the perfect complement for Hydro's sustainability goals, and we're excited to be the first site in North America to take this step," said Mike Hammer, Senior Director of Operations at Hydro Cressona. "The clean, locally-generated energy from CPV's Maple Hill site makes it an ideal facility to support our investments and world-leading capabilities in Cressona."