POCONO TWP., Pa. - Google Maps shows the green of Monroe County's Bear Mountain in Pocono Township. However, nearly 500 acres is set to be bare of trees.
The tract will be deforested, covered instead, as plans show, by solar panels.
"What does it do with wildlife, it impairs them, potentially," said Alexander Jackson, who has a PhD in Biology and is head of the Broadhead Watershed Association.
"It's habitat fragmentation. It's a major migratory fly away for many species. It's also a major wildlife corridor between state game lands and the upper Broadhead," he said.
However, in a 4-1 vote, the township approved the 500-acre solar field, leased for at least 25 years on land owned by Pocono Manor.
"We certainly appreciate the environmental concerns, that's an area we look at," said Township Manager Taylor Munoz.
He adds it's been a two-year review process, and that developer Apex Energy met all the township zoning requirements.
The land is zoned recreational, but Munoz says the solar field is deemed an essential utility, as it ties into an existing PPL line.
"That energy is put into the grid and then purchased by Fortune 500 companies that buy the credits that offset their energy portfolio," Munoz said.
He adds it will net the township around $20,000 a year in revenue.
The cost is far too high for Jackson, as he says the Swiftwater Creek, deemed an exceptional value watershed, cuts through the property and is now threatened.
"Over 95% of people in Monroe County drink from local water," he said.
The state DEP still has to grant final approval. If so, the project could start sometime this summer.