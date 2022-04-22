EASTON, Pa. - Mail-in ballots started being sent out Friday in some counties in the Lehigh Valley. The primary is May 17.
"It's important for you to voice your opinion," said Sara May-Silfee, the director of elections and voter registration in Monroe County.
Northampton County just sent out 20,000 mail-in ballots out to voters, and Monroe County just sent 8,000.
Lehigh County will start mailing those next week. It's in need of both poll workers and Spanish interpreters for the primary.
"Because of the census now, we actually are recruiting 146 Spanish interpreters, when last year was only 96," said Alexandra Sierra, the alternate language coordinator and community outreach liaison for the Lehigh County Voter Registration Office. "They can apply on our website."
In Northampton County, "ballot on demand starts Monday," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure. "You can show up at our elections office at 669 Washington Street and vote in person.
"Now you can't if you've already applied for a mail-in ballot."
Throughout Pennsylvania, the last day to register to vote is May 2, and the latest you can apply for mail-in or absentee ballots is May 10.
"Make sure that they have their correct political party as their status on the registration forms," said Sierra. "Because it's a primary a lot of voters, they do not know that it is a closed election."
"If you're not affiliated with one of the two major parties, you can't vote in the primary unless there are referendums, like there is one in East Allen Township in Northampton County this year," said McClure.
Monroe County says two political advocacy groups, the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, are sending unsolicited direct mailings with voter registration and/or mail-in ballot applications, to many PA residents.
"I have no idea where they get the names," said May-Silfee. "They are people that have been deceased for a long time. We've had reports that they go to kids."
The county says people shouldn't fill these out if they've already applied.
"They think it's from us, because the return address to mail it is to us," said May-Silfee. "It causes a nightmare for the election offices across Pennsylvania."
Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. May 17.
"Every vote counts," said Sierra. "Everyone should have their opinion."
"You should participate in this process because these are the folks who are going to be deciding the direction of our country for the next two, four and six years," said McClure.
On May 17, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Drop Boxes:
Lehigh County:
Whitehall Township Building
Lehigh County Authority Lobby
Fountain Hill Borough Building
Lehigh County Government Center
Macungie Borough Building
Northampton County:
Northampton County Government Center
Human Services Building
Northampton County 911 Center
Bethlehem City Hall
Monroe County:
Western Pocono Public Library
Pocono Mountain Public Library
Eastern Monroe Public Library
Clymer Library
Middle Smithfield Community Center
Barrett Friendly Library
Monroe County Administration Building