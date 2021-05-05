A group of Pennsylvania lawmakers has introduced a House resolution calling for an investigation of a Schuylkill County commissioner.

They want the House Judiciary Committee to begin an investigation of Republican George Halcovage Jr.

The Republican lawmakers want to know if he should be impeached or removed from office due to his alleged misbehavior and violation of public trust while in office.

Halcovage is accused of violating sexual harassment and discrimination policies and is the subject of a lawsuit by four female county employees.

