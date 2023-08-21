NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A onetime Carbon County coal plant has a new digital gig, mining for crypto currency.

The owners of Panther Creek Power Plant now want recycled rubber as fuel for its operation. They say it's better for the environment.

Used rubber tires are what the company wants to burn to fuel its operation. However, some local groups say that many who live near the Nesquehoning plant will suffer the real-world health effects of bitcoin mining.

"Unlike typical crypto miners who seek out cheap power, we are an environmental power company, that utilizes bitcoin for the wellbeing of our community," Stronghold Digital Mining Co-founder Willliam Spence said in a company promotional video.

Stronghold Digital Media, which touts its land reclamation record on former coal mining sites, uses coal waste to fuel its new business.

Bitcoin mining is the search for digital currency. At its Carbon County plant machines do the digital dig and need a massive amount of energy to do it.

In June the company, which bought the Panther Creek Power Plant in 2021, filed an application with the Pennsylvania DEP, to also burn shredded tires at the Nesquehoning location, as added power to its digital operation.

"At its most simple, burning tires is not good for human health," said Emma Bast of PennFuture.

PennFuture is one of several environmental groups that point to the increased risk for cancer, asthma, and other health issues for area residents from the toxins that burning tires would release into the air.

Linda Christman, who runs Save Carbon County, wants the permit denied.

"Carbon County is a poor county, one of the poorest in the state. That may lead companies like Panther Creek to think they can get away with anything," she said.

In its application filing, the company points to a favorable 1991 EPA report on the issue, as well as the DEP allowing tire-derived fuel at other Pennsylvania locations, and said it would adhere to air quality standards.

However, those like Russell Zerbo, with the Clean Air Council, remain dubious. He points to the company's seven DEP air quality violations since taking over in 2021.

"Crypto currency is a completely useless private product that provides absolutely no benefit to residents impacted by the Panther Creek incineration of waste coal," Zerbo said.

We did reach out to Stronghold Digital Mining for comment. A liaison public relations person did get in touch, saying they would get back with a comment.

The DEP would not comment on the status of the application but did say the company's past violations will play a factor in its decision.