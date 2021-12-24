ORWIGSBURG, Pa. – It's a name synonymous with football, in a number of forms. Now a documentary about John Madden entitled "All Madden" is set to debut on Fox on Christmas Day.
"The other ones seem to be what he did, and this one seems to kind of be who he is," said his son Mike Madden about the documentary.
Mike Madden has owned Fighter's Heaven, Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County, since 2016. He says it was actually his father who encouraged him to take on the business.
"I had one phone conversation with dad. I was at Deer Lake, and I said, 'Here's what I want to do and here's where we are going,'" Mike Madden recalled, "and he said, 'Well, damn it, somebody's gotta do it.'"
John Madden's career went in different directions — from a Super Bowl-winning coach with the Raiders, to the broadcast booth.
"His agent kind of told him … he goes, 'They're not gonna be calling in two or three years, so you better try it now,'" said Mike Madden about his father's entry into broadcasting, "and he really did like it, and it gave him an outlet to express his love for football."
Then the elder Madden's career expanded with a wildly popular video game of which his son got to test an early version before getting some colorful commentary from his dad.
"'You're gonna run right into him,' and I go, 'Well, that's exactly what happened,'" Mike Madden recalled of the conversation with his father as the played the game. "He says, 'That's what's supposed to happen, ya dummy,' and I'm like, 'I gotta go back and play your game a little bit more.'"
Madden is a name synonymous with football but also sports in general, and you can attach the name to another sports legacy right in our own backyard.
"He's in the loop and he gets excited every time I come back," Mike Madden said. "He wants to know where I ate and who I hung out with and what we're doing at the camp."