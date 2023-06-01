WAYNE TWP., Pa. - We're learning new details about a fire and death investigation in Schuylkill County.

Two bodies were found in a burning home in Wayne Township Wednesday morning. We're hearing from the son of one of the victims, who is still waiting to learn the official cause of his mother's death.

Timothy Bentley finally got to visit the home Thursday on the 1000 block of Indian Drive, where his mother died.

"The inside of the house is all burnt out. There's floor damage, so it's probably going to be condemned," said Bentley.

Bentley said he was at work when he got the call.

"I got a message from my aunt that there was a family emergency, and I was told there was a fire and my mother had passed, so I had to rush out of work," said Bentley.

We talked with a neighbor who said he could see the flames from his property.

"Walked out just to kind of see what was going on. Saw the smoke coming off the roof of the house," said Brad Miller. "We saw them pull out one of the deceased, and that was relatively early upon their entry into the house."

While Bentley is mourning his mother, he said her boyfriend Michael Dellock was a big loss as well.

"Michael was a great guy. He really was. He had been through a lot, like the rest of us, and he really, he seemed to want to help others," said Bentley.

Bentley says it's hard not knowing what started the fire, or how his mother died, but all he can do is wait until the investigation is complete.

"At this point I need to also stay strong for my family and take the information as it comes, and deal with just the fact of losing a great woman," said Bentley.

We talked with State Police and the Schuylkill County Coroner's office Thursday, but they couldn't give us a timeline for when they expect to have the investigation and autopsy completed.