TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - A Luzerne County woman is facing arson charges after police say she set fire to her ex-boyfriend's family's home.

Fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1600 block of Clover Road in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

Arriving officers found the home was occupied, and that the homeowner put out the fire.

The homeowners and officers on scene smelled a strong odor of gasoline, police said.

Investigators determined the fire was set by Autumn Clarke, 23, of White Haven, who had recently ended a relationship with the homeowners' son, police said.

Clarke was arrested later Friday and arraigned on arson and other charges. She's being held in Monroe County Prison on $200,000 bail, police said.

