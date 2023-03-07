Traffic is back to normal on highways in the Poconos after a winter storm brought a few inches of snow overnight.

PennDOT had reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties, and Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Those restrictions were lifted just before 6 a.m.

The quick-moving but vigorous storm brought anywhere from now snow in the southern areas of our viewing region, to a few inches more north. There are no widespread slippery conditions Tuesday morning though.