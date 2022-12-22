As winter weather moves through our area, some precautions are in place.

PennDOT temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on these roads:

Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties;

Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County;

Interstate 380 in Monroe County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restrictions are in place on these roads.

Thursday's storm is bringing some snow and wintry mix, especially in our higher elevations, before it all turns to rain later in the day.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 p.m. Thursday for the 69 News viewing area.

Traffic information is available on PennDOT's website.