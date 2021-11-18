LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The new St. Luke’s Carbon Campus hospital will open 7 a.m. Saturday.
The Lehighton Campus Emergency Room will close simultaneously; however, other Lehighton Campus services such as The Summit Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the Acute Rehab Center and Behavioral Health services will be unaffected and maintain normal operations, according to a news release from St. Luke's University Health Network.
The first patient transfer from Lehighton (and all others) will be supported by Lehighton Ambulance beginning at 7 a.m.
The new three-story, 80-patient-room, 160,000 square-feet facility is the first new hospital built in the county in 65 years, St. Luke's said. It is the centerpiece of the network’s new 108-acre multipurpose, rural medical and wellness complex in Lehighton.
“This complex underscores St. Luke’s commitment to the health and wellbeing of this community,” says John Nespoli, President of St. Luke’s Lehighton and Carbon campuses. “At St. Luke’s, we believe in providing quality services locally that keep people physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy and help take care of them close to home when they are ill or injured, to ultimately enhance the health status of our neighbors.”
All patient rooms are private, and each is outfitted with a wall-mounted, 55-inch smart TV to facilitate two-way audio/visual communication between patients and their providers anywhere, as well as patients and their family members worldwide.
Real-time computer system-linked digital whiteboards in patient rooms will display the names of the patient’s caregivers, day of the week, scheduled activities and other useful safety information, St. Luke's said.
Life-Aire air purification systems installed in the air ducts throughout the hospital’s treatment areas will kill all air pathogens, including COVID-19 and anthrax, St. Luke's said.
An attendant in the St. Luke’s-created TechConnect help center in the lobby will give free-of-charge assistance to patients, visitors and community members struggling to learn or use personal digital or medical symptom-monitoring devices or apps.
Ground will be broken next spring for a three-story, 50,000-square-foot medical office building connected to the hospital. Cancer, cardiac, orthopedics care, pain management and physical therapy services and physicians’ offices will occupy the facility, along with a full fitness center and more. The facility will be opened in early 2023.