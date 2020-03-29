STROUDSBURG, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network held a news conference at their Monroe Campus Sunday afternoon at 12 p.m.  

The briefing, led by Don Seiple, President of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus, was to shed light on the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak in the community. 

“At St. Luke’s Monroe Campus more than half our inpatient admissions are related to COVID-19. The vast majority of the patients seeking services in our Emergency Department are COVID-19 related. Residents of Monroe County need to take social distancing seriously,” Seiple said. 

Officials state, the Poconos are a hot zone for COVID-19, due to it's link and ties to New York. 

Community spread indicates that the region will experience a rapid surge of cases. According to the statement, the surge has already begun and is beginning to strain the region’s health care resources. 

