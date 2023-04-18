STROUDSBURG, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network said it completed a significant step in its expansion project at its Monroe Campus Tuesday.

Invited guests took part in a ceremonial “topping off” of the new four-story, 165,000 square-foot patient care tower, which St. Luke's says will double the size of the existing hospital upon completion.

In February, the construction crew began erecting steel beams for the tower, which is being added onto the east side of the existing hospital, St. Luke's said. The topping off ceremony, in which the “final” beam is raised into place, is a long-standing building construction tradition.

“The topping off of the new tower is symbolic in that it represents yet another step in the promise and commitment we made to provide better health care services close to home for the residents of Monroe County,” said Don Seiple, President of St. Luke’s Monroe Campus.

St. Luke's says the new tower is scheduled to open in early 2024 and will house a 36-bed medical-surgical unit, additional operating and procedural space, expanded outpatient services, and a state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite. It also will house shell space for future services.

Located just off Route 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. St. Luke's says the hospital features private patient rooms including beds for critical care patients, a large emergency room, a helipad, state-of-the-art operating rooms, a cardiac catheterization lab, and diagnostic technology.