St. Luke’s University Health Network is adding another state-of-the-art facility to their roster that is expected to be complete by early 2024.

The health care company held a groundbreaking event at its Monroe campus Tuesday.

A new facility means more beds, and better care for those living in Monroe County, says Chief of Medicine Dr. Douglas Degler.

“This expansion is so timely because we've had difficulty managing the amount of patients due to the capacity of the beds that we have and now we will be able to expand and have a little bit more wiggle room,” Degler said.

The new location will include 36 more beds, additional operating and procedure space, and a state-of-the-art interventional radiology suite. Health officials say Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony is a new beginning.

“This expansion further brings services close to home for the residents in Monroe County. It's exciting for St. Luke's to see that we've been so well received and the people have responded as such and we're adding on to our hospital for them,” said St. Luke’s Monroe Campus President Donald Seiple.

After the Monroe campus received its first patient in 2016, health care officials say they knew they needed more space and that the expansion for a patient care center couldn't come soon enough.

“Over time we have come to see that the rate of growth is just not slowing down. With this expansion it will be necessary, and perhaps not the last expansion that we see,” said Degler.

Construction on the project is set to start Wednesday, with the facility expected to be complete in early 2024.