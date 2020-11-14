SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network Miners Campus is hosting a drive-thru breakfast Saturday morning for veterans in celebration of this past Veteran's Day.
From 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, veterans will be served in their vehicles, allowing one guest.
No more than four breakfasts will be given to one vehicle, officials say.
Staff ask that all attendees remain in their vehicles and wear a mask for the duration of your pick up.
St. Luke's Miners Campus is located at 360 West Ruddle St. in Coaldale.