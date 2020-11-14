St. Luke's expands Miners Campus

 

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. -- St. Luke's University Health Network Miners Campus is hosting a drive-thru breakfast Saturday morning for veterans in celebration of this past Veteran's Day. 

From 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, veterans will be served in their vehicles, allowing one guest.

No more than four breakfasts will be given to one vehicle, officials say.  

Staff ask that all attendees remain in their vehicles and wear a mask for the duration of your pick up.

St. Luke's Miners Campus is located at 360 West Ruddle St. in Coaldale. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.