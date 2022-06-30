LEHIGHTON, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network on Thursday celebrated completion of a 24-hour walk-in mental health clinic that it said is the first in the region and one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.
The center, built in the emergency department of the former Gnaden Huetten Hospital at 211 N. 12th St. in Lehighton, also will have an outpatient clinic and a center dedicated to veterans services.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting came after nearly a year of construction.
Jody McCloud-Missmer, St. Luke’s service line administrator of Behavioral Health Services, said the center is designed to immediately address mental health conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks, depression, grief, thoughts of self-harm, mood swings, anger and phobia before they become an urgent situation.
“It’s an urgent care for mental health assessments in real time,” McCloud-Missmer said.
By offering the new option of a walk-in mental health center, St. Luke’s hopes to reduce the need for dealing with psychiatric issues in hospital emergency departments and reduce demands on the justice system as well, said Dr. Najma Khanani, medical director of psychiatric services at St. Luke’s Lehighton Campus.
“We will be reaching out to the members of this community to educate them about this option and to encourage them to feel more comfortable seeking the help they might need,” Khanani said.
The walk-in center is designed to serve patients 14 and older by assessing and addressing mental health circumstances in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment.
The space is designed to resemble a comfortable, homey living room, according to Network Director of Clinical Therapy Services and Psychotherapist Amie Allanson-Dundon. Those seeking help will be greeted by a medical receptionist, meet with a trained crisis intervention specialist and, if needed, a mental health professional. All will be on site 24 hours a day.
“This walk-in center, both by its purposeful architectural design and our outreach efforts, is to have people feel that they are in a welcoming and comfortable environment, not one that feels clinical and analytic,” Khanani said.
“We hope that the community we will be serving will see us as members of that community, as well as a source of comfort and support to them.”
The facility has five waiting areas built in former emergency room bays.
The outpatient clinic, much of which will be relocated from St. Luke’s Bowmanstown location about five miles away, will have physicians seeing patients in scheduled appointments. It also will handle medication management and other types of care.
The veterans service center came together in partnership with Carbon County’s Veterans Administration representative, McCloud-Missmer said.
Carbon County has one of the state’s highest percentage of veterans, and highest number of veteran suicides, Johnson said.
“It’s an incredible resource for the region,” she said.
The outpatient clinic will begin seeing clients next week, St. Luke’s Communication Director Lisa Johnson said. Work on the walk-in center has been delayed by supply chain issues, but is expected to open in mid-summer, Johnson said.