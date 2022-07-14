POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. – St. Luke’s Health Center at Pocono Summit is set to open next week.
The 17,500-square-foot center, at 174 Harvest Lane, provides comprehensive health care for families, including walk-in urgent care and lab services, primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy and pediatrics.
The Care Now walk-in urgent care center will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18, and the other services will open over the course of the week.
“St. Luke’s is committed to improving access to quality health care for the families of Coolbaugh and Tobyhanna Townships, and this health center is another demonstration of that commitment,” St. Luke’s Monroe Campus President Don Seiple said at a ribbon-cutting.
Officials said the new center will offer services in spaces that are designed with patients in mind, with a spacious lobby, comfortable waiting areas, state-of-the-art technology and plenty of parking.
“We are always working to find ways to bring services to our communities,” Seiple said. “St. Luke’s Health Center-Pocono Summit provides one-stop shopping for affordable health care.”
The health center opening comes only a few weeks after the recent opening of St. Luke’s Family Medicine-Tobyhanna, a primary care practice just 6.5 miles away in the Mountain Center.
The new health center also is just 14 miles from St. Luke's Hospital's Monroe campus in Stroud Township. That 180,000-square-foot medical center opened in October 2016, with an adjacent four-story 37,500-square-foot office building.
A four-story, 170,000-square-foot hospital expansion broke ground this spring and is scheduled to open in early 2024.
St. Luke’s said that with the new Pocono Summit Primary Care, families can establish relationships with a primary care provider for ongoing preventive care, routine care and care for acute and chronic health conditions.
“St. Luke’s is committed to providing access to high-quality pediatric care close to home in all of the communities we serve,” Dr. Jennifer Janco, chairwoman of pediatrics for St. Luke’s University Health Network, said at the ribbon-cutting.
“This new location makes it even easier for busy families to keep their children healthy.”
The opening also comes after Lehigh Valley Hospital at the end of June filed plans with Pocono Township for a "neighborhood hospital" and three-story medical office building on the site of Hunter Pocono Peterbilt trucks near Interstate 80.
Plans for that project show a one-story, 22,464-square-foot hospital and an accompanying three-story, 10,246-square-foot medical office.