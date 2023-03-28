EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network opened its newest medical office Tuesday.

People gathered to celebrate the Smithfield Gateway Health Center in the Poconos.

The new center is on Smithfield Lane in East Stroudsburg.

St. Luke's promises a wide range of medical services at the new center.

There is walk-in care, as well as OB/GYN's, pediatrics, dermatology, occupational medicine, and more.

"I do understand the amount of work it takes to get us to this point. And then, what it takes to move us beyond and into the future to make this successful. It's hard work every day, so thank you to everyone," said St. Luke's Monroe Campus President Donald Seiple.

The new facility is about a mile from St. Luke's East Stroudsburg Health Center, right off of Route 209 in Monroe County.