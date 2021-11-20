FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network officially opened the newest hospital in Carbon County.

The Franklin Township campus includes 80 patient rooms.

It's the first new hospital built in Carbon County in 65 years.

The project received funding from the USDA in an effort to provide better health care in more rural areas.

The new hospital transferred patients from the St. Luke's Lehighton campus emergency room Saturday morning.

St. Luke's says the Lehighton emergency room is closing, but that campus will continue providing other services.

