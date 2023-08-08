A student athlete has collapsed on the field at Pocono Mountain West High School. St. Luke's athletic trainers utilize an automated external defibrillator, or AED. But this is just a drill, to make sure that if it did happen, first responders are ready.

It's a scenario that's been in the spotlight, with Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills and most recently with USC's Bronny James.

The school district, St. Luke's, and Pocono Mountain Regional EMS train like this several times every year to enhance their coordinated response to all kinds of emergency situations.

"You wanna be able to save someone's life, you know, CPR, you could use it at any time," said St. Luke's Athletic Trainer Evelyn Payne.

"When quality CPR is initiated immediately in a cardiac arrest and especially with having early access to an AED, the chances of survival increases exponentially and that's what we're here to practice," said Austin Schrader, COO of Pocono Mountain Regional EMS.

EMS officials say CPR is something everyone should know.