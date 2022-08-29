PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County.

The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020.

St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at the site for the lives touched by the hospital over the years. A date for the ceremony has not yet been set, St. Luke's said.

The health network replaced the Palmerton Hospital with a new St. Luke's Carbon Campus in Franklin Township.

St. Luke's did not say when the new green space area is expected to be finished.