ASHLAND, Pa. - A standoff brought some tense moments to a Schuylkill County community.

It started around 10:30 this morning in the area of Eleventh and Brock streets, when State Police were called to a home for a disturbance.

Police say when they got there they learned 49-year-old Frank Paul had caused damage to the home.

He also has an active felony arrest warrant for an incident that happened yesterday.

Police say Paul refused to come out and possibly had several firearms.

Police were heard on a loudspeaker negotiating with him, and he finally  surrendered at around 4 p.m.

Paul was taken to jail on $150,000 bail.

