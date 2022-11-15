SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A development project in the Poconos is getting a state grant.

Pocono Mountains Industries was approved for a $338,000 grant to increase natural gas capacity at the Smithfield Gateway Center in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

The grant, which will be matched by UGI Utilities to fund the project, will allow for the construction of a new gas regulation station.

The Smithfield Gateway Center is a mixed use development, with retail, residential and office space, currently under construction between Route 447 and Route 209.

The Pennsylvania money comes from the Pipeline Investment Program (PIPE), which gives grants to construct the last few miles of natural gas distribution lines to business parks and more, Wolf said.