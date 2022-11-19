POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments.

Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments.

The owner of the building will match the grant with a private investment.

“Because these floors have been vacant for many years at one of the best-known business locations in Schuylkill County, this 1923 building’s complete renovation has been a goal for many of us for many years,” said Senator Argall. “This competitive grant doesn’t just help address the ongoing housing shortage gripping our region, but also continues the significant progress made in recent years to revitalize downtown Pottsville. You can see it all over the city, from the new Pottsville CollegeTowne campus of Alvernia University to the new businesses that have opened their doors. I’m excited about the future of Pottsville.”

The Pottsville mayor is also excited by the new project.

“It is truly exciting to have a project of this magnitude happening in downtown Pottsville,” said Pottsville Mayor Dave Clews. “The growth and development of our downtown continues as more investors and entrepreneurs find the value and support in these projects. I’m very thankful for all those involved and all the support from our representatives and government officials. It’s another proud day for the City of Pottsville. Let’s keep this progress happening and moving forward.”