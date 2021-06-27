POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Pennsylvania’s House Judiciary Committee is calling for an investigation of Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage.
Halcovage is accused of violating sexual harassment and discrimination policies. A group of four female county employees filed a lawsuit against him and other county officials.
The Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a resolution Friday to open an investigation as to whether an impeachment or removal from office is required due to alleged misbehavior in office and violation of public trust.
“The House Judiciary Committee has taken the next step in the process of beginning the investigation of Schuylkill County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr.,” said the delegation. “While this is very rare for legislators to ask for an investigation of a public official, unfortunately, under the circumstances, we believe it to be necessary. We have an obligation to our constituents and all of Schuylkill County to determine the facts in this case and proceed accordingly.”
House Resolution 99 empowers the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Courts to conduct an investigation of Halcovage to subpoena witnesses and other materials, and take testimony.
Members of the committee said they will “work in a bipartisan manner to ensure that the due process rights of everyone involved have been safeguarded.”
Sen. David Argall, R-Berks/Schuylkill, called for Halcovage’s resignation earlier this year.
“Due to the nature of the allegations, I believe it would be in the best interest of everyone involved and in the best interest of Schuylkill County for Commissioner Halcovage to step away from his post,” Argall said back in May. “Dragging this out would be a disservice to the residents of Schuylkill County who elected him to help lead their county government.”
The civil lawsuit filed against Halcovage lists hundreds of allegations, including two women who claim he told them they'd have to switch political parties if they wanted a raise. A county probe into the allegations found that Halcovage violated sexual harassment policies.
Halcovage has rejected calls for his resignation but did step down as chairman of the county’s board of commissioners. Members of the Schuylkill County Republican Committee have asked him to step down from the board.
The state attorney general has declined to pursue criminal charges.