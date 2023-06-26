The State of Idaho said in a court filing Monday that it intends to seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall.

This comes as a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Idaho in the case of accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

In the court filing, the state said it is seeking the death penalty due to "aggravating circumstances." The circumstances include allegedly committing multiple murders, and that the alleged murder was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity."

A not-guilty plea was entered in the case on Kohberger’s behalf earlier this year. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus.

Tuesday's hearing is about information in grand jury records. A judge must decide what the defense can review.

Kohberger's defense attorney has also filed paperwork claiming Kohberger had "no connection" to the four victims.

The defense also claims DNA from multiple other unidentified men was found in the house where the victims were killed.