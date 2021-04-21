A 40,000-square-foot, 3-and-a-half-story high greenhouse, sitting next to the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County, is a labor of love and sustainability for Ashley Walsh.
"If I can have one person have a better quality of life and get off of pharmaceuticals and have a plant-based diet using food as medicine to improve their health, then I feel like my job is done and that's what gets me out of bed every day," she said.
Diagnosed with gastroparesis, Walsh credits eating organic with saving her life.
The granddaughter of the Pocono Raceway founders opened Pocono Organics a year ago.
The site is nearly off grid, as its 70,000 square feet of roof catches and helps reuse rainwater for crop fertilization. Power comes from a 3MW 25-acre solar farm. It's one of the largest regenerative organic farms in the country.
"Not only producing more nutrient dense produce for human health it also sequesters more carbon for planetary health," she said.
Walsh says the key is the soil. While organic only refers to food, regenerative organic includes strict management of the ground in a complete holistic approach.
And the Rodale Institute is using the location as one of its few satellite research centers for regenerative farming.
Walsh says it's farming for the future.
You can get a tour, as the farm is hosting a series of events throughout earth week.