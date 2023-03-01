HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Three people died in a five-vehicle crash that snarled traffic in part of Monroe County for about eight hours Wednesday, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The county coroner said one of the victims was a juvenile.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

The crash happened on Route 33 before 11 a.m. near the Saylorsburg exit in Monroe County. State Police say a tractor-trailer heading south crossed over the median and ended up in the northbound lanes.

Two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the hospital. A front-seat passenger in the same vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of another vehicle was pronounced dead at the hospital.

All vehicles involved were heavily damaged.

According to neighbors, the scene was like nothing they'd ever witnessed.

"I heard brakes. I heard a big bang, and as I looked through the window I could see the side of this tractor-trailer right here," Lee Kirchner, who lives nearby, told 69 News Wednesday afternoon.

They tell us this particular spot is no stranger to accidents.

"This stretch of road, right here on the bend on Route 33 in Saylorsburg, we've had a lot of wrecks here," Kirchner said.

One family spoke to us off camera, saying they heard it all. Within seconds of the initial impact, black smoke filled the air above them.

They were too sick to their stomachs to re-live what had happened, and just want to know what caused that tractor trailer to cross the median.

"The details right now are still being worked out," said Trooper Anthony Petroski. "A lot of moving parts, and we're going to keep working on it until we know 100%."

By around 7:30 p.m. the crash was cleared, and traffic was moving on Route 33 in both directions.

State Police say that updated information will be sent out after the investigation is completed.