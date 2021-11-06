PORT CLINTON BOROUGH, Pa. – Catalytic converters have been the target of a surge in thefts over the past several weeks throughout eastern Pennsylvania, but one man in Schuylkill County didn't get away this time.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scott Wesner, 42, of Port Clinton Borough, in the Oct. 23 theft of a catalytic converter valued at $300. The device was located on a 2007 Lincoln-Continental Navigator. A suspect in the theft was also identified.
Anyone who has information about the incident should contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.