Catalytic converter generic

PORT CLINTON BOROUGH, Pa. – Catalytic converters have been the target of a surge in thefts over the past several weeks throughout eastern Pennsylvania, but one man in Schuylkill County didn't get away this time.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scott Wesner, 42, of Port Clinton Borough, in the Oct. 23 theft of a catalytic converter valued at $300. The device was located on a 2007 Lincoln-Continental Navigator. A suspect in the theft was also identified.

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.