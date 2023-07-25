PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - From above, the house at 13 Bradstreet Circle in Penn Forest Township looks like a burned-out crater.

Viewer video shows the aftermath of the explosion, with flames shooting high into the sky.

Fire officials say it was so intense it could be felt for six miles.

"It's one of those sounds that you know there is nothing good that follows," said neighbor Ken Oberholtzer.

Those who were next door say it was frightening.

"We thought it was our house collapsing it was so bad," said neighbor Ashley Kattner.

Neighbors say when they went outside to investigate the home was leveled and soon caught on fire.

Fire officials say the home is a rental and luckily, no one was inside when the explosion happened.

It took fire crews about an hour to knock down the flames.

State police determined it was a propane-related explosion after finding a leaking propane tank in the rubble that had to be cooled off before it could be removed.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to propane explosions, it kind of does a lot of damage when it comes to the explosion," said Penn Forest Deputy Chief David Michael.

While there were no injuries, one of the houses next to the explosion had its windows blown out. No one was home at the time.