STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Monroe County District Attorney and Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference Tuesday about Bryan Kohberger's apprehension last week.

Kohberger is a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

State Police told us they still can't give specifics about how they tracked Kohberger down and how he was charged until he's back in Idaho. but we did learn some details about the operation to apprehend him in Chestnuthill Township.

The Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, arrested Kohberger on Dec.30.

There were about 50 police units on the ground that day, and multiple doors and windows were broken getting into the house.

Police also confirmed Tuesday they do in fact have Kohberger's White Hyundai Elantra. They executed three warrants, one on his house, one on the Elantra, and one on his person.

Police now have 10 days to get him back to Idaho, and those travel arrangements are still being determined.

Once he is back in Idaho, we will then learn more details about Kohberger's arrest through the affidavit.