STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police held a news conference shortly after Bryan Kohberger's court hearing Tuesday, speaking to the public about the case for the very first time.

Like the Idaho State Police, Pennsylvania State Police wouldn't talk about the evidence linking him to the murders of four college students back in Idaho, but they did give us some new details about the operation to arrest Kohberger, which they said involved around 50 officers. Col. Robert Evanchick said he was shocked to have a murder investigation from across the country land on his doorstep.

"I did not imagine the investigation would lead to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," said Col. Evanchick.

Police could not reveal details about how Kohberger was tracked to Pennsylvania, but they said, once he was located, they sent enough officers to make sure he couldn't escape.

"Tactical assets on scene were probably in the neighborhood of 50," said Maj. Christopher Paris.

First Asst. District Attorney Michael Mancuso described the search warrants they executed that day, and the evidence uncovered.

"Three separate search warrants were issued," said Mancuso. "One was for the person of Mr. Kohberger. Collecting DNA, photographs, that sort of thing. One was for the white Elantra vehicle, which I understand has been seized and is being processed, and one was for the address, the residence itself."

Kohberger has to be taken back to Idaho, and once he gets there, his affidavit will be released, but police said they're still figuring out how they'll get him there.

"The court order says, those of you who heard it today, it's within the next 10 days so we're currently working on that," said Maj. Paris.