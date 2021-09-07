BARRETT TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are drawing attention to an unsolved homicide case in the Poconos.
Wednesday marks 51 years since John Leonard Sr. was found shot to death in the taxi he was driving in Monroe County, police said.
Leonard, who was 52 at the time, was working as a cab driver when he responded to a service call at Buck Hill Falls Hotel in Barrett Township on the afternoon of Sept. 8, 1970, police said.
An employee saw Leonard's taxi stop, and a white man with dark hair, between 30-40 years old, approached the black, 1966 Plymouth sedan.
Leonard was later found dead in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Leonard was a father of five, and a World War II veteran and POW for nearly 2 years, authorities said.
The investigation into his death remains open and unsolved. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.