PALO ALTO BORO, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are releasing more information about a crash on March 24 that killed a 29-year-old woman on Route 61 in Schuylkill County.

Iesha Colon, 29, a passenger in one of the vehicles involved, died in the crash on Route 61, near Richard Street in Palo Alto Boro, according to a news release from state police. Six other passengers in that SUV were hurt, including an 8-year-old child that was seriously injured, state police said.

The driver was not hurt.

State police said the driver of the other SUV had minor injuries.

Before the crash, the SUV carrying eight people, including Colon, was traveling south on Route 61 South, while the other SUV was going north on Route 61 North. The first SUV was negotiating a a left curve in the roadway when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to slide and cross over the median and into the northbound lane, according to state police.

The SUV carrying Colon then hit the other SUV, which was in the right lane in the northbound direction, according to the news release.

Both SUVs then went off the travel lanes. The SUV that Colon was riding in became wedged in an embankment on its passenger side, state police said. The other SUV came to rest facing west on the right shoulder, according to state police.