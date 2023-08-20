SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have identified the man killed Friday in a fatal motorcycle crash in North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County.

According to PSP's Schuylkill Haven barracks, 34-year-old Bradley Renninger, of Minersville, was riding his 2011 Harley Davidson Super Gilde east on Tumbling Run Road when he struck a large tree that had fallen across the roadway. The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday, approximately a mile from the Tumbling Run Road/Route 61 intersection.

Police said that Renninger — despite wearing a helmet — was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.