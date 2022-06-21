NEW CASTLE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after somebody stole a dump trailer in Schuylkill County.
The trailer was stolen between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 12, 2022 from the Big Lots parking lot on Schuylkill Mall Road, in New Castle Township, state police said.
The trailer is described as a 2015 black Bri Mar dump trailer bearing PA Registration XJH•9472 and VIN: 58CB1DB21FC001382. It is owned by Bova Property Maintenance and "Bova" is inscribed on the tongue of the 612LE trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Conforti, PSP, Frackville Station, at 570-874-5300 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.